Bag a Biagini at Corso Como

I love being a part of Corso Como launch events not just because of the products, but because of the brand story and the story behind getting them there. And the company and canapés are always a plus.

Like every event, this one was buzzing and teeming with fashion enthusiasts and personalities. We enjoyed cocktails and live music to a tropical chic-themed afternoon. And, of course, the star of the show were the Biagini pieces. The curation featured sizes from handbags to hobo bags, in tons of skins and colorways for every style personality.

Be sure to check them out at their One Ayala branch.

Another fabulous brand brought to us by Corso Como 88. Can’t wait for the next one. Cheers!