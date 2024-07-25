Bag a Biagini at Corso Como
You can never have too many bags, and lucky for us, Corso Como 88 founder, prima Imelda Menguito-Sciandra, shares the same philosophy. Her love for quality craftsmanship is led me back to their flagship store for the launch of Biagini. According to her, it was love at first sight when she encountered this Italian brand. It started with one hobo bag, which turned into one in every color, and soon enough, she was off to meet the owners. The Amidei family gave her an exclusive preview of the craftsmanship and quality that goes into each bag, which ,of course, only made her want to bring it home here.
I love being a part of Corso Como launch events not just because of the products, but because of the brand story and the story behind getting them there. And the company and canapés are always a plus.
Like every event, this one was buzzing and teeming with fashion enthusiasts and personalities. We enjoyed cocktails and live music to a tropical chic-themed afternoon. And, of course, the star of the show were the Biagini pieces. The curation featured sizes from handbags to hobo bags, in tons of skins and colorways for every style personality.
Be sure to check them out at their One Ayala branch.
Another fabulous brand brought to us by Corso Como 88. Can’t wait for the next one. Cheers!