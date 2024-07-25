Back to school bayanihan: AboitizPower gives a helping hand to students and teachers returning to the classroom

Moved by the belief that Filipino students and their teachers should be in a safe and modern learning environment, Aboitiz Power Corporation (AboitizPower) is helping meet the needs of some local public schools across the country.

Since 2010, Visayan Electric Company, Inc. (Visayan Electric), an AboitizPower distribution utility, has embarked on a school rewiring project together with Aboitiz Foundation Inc. to replace outdated electrical wiring systems in public schools within its franchise area. Visayan Electric serves the cities of Cebu, Mandaue, Talisay, and Naga, and the municipalities of Liloan, Consolacion, Minglanilla, and San Fernando.

For over a decade, Visayan Electric’s own engineers have allocated at least two weekends every year to do the rewiring themselves, conforming with industry standards and significantly reducing the risk of fire hazards and electrocution accidents.

To date, a total of 5,311 classrooms and school facilities — equivalent to 146 public elementary and high schools — have been fully rewired to modern standards. The program continues in 2024, with seven schools chosen as beneficiaries.

Supplementing the effort, Visayan Electric also supports the Department of Education’s Brigada Eskwela program, a nationwide initiative to prepare public schools for a new school year, by annually mobilizing its team member volunteers and resources to help repair damaged school facilities, as well as clean and repaint classrooms and common areas.

Like Visayan Electric, Subic EnerZone is also set to elevate its contributions through a Brigada Eskwela Plus! Beyond the usual painting and cleaning initiatives, Subic EnerZone will also check the electrical system and repair the computer laboratory of their adopted school. The Company will also do a workshop on basic electrical information, electrical safety, and energy saving tips.

AboitizPower’s Subic EnerZone operates the distribution systems of the Subic Bay Freeport Zone, covering Zambales and Bataan.