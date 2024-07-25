Artjoy secures 3rd PRISAA gold

LEGAZPI CITY — Artjoy Torregosa of Central Visayas ruled the women’s 10,000-meter run on Thursday to claim her third gold medal in the 2024 Private Schools Athletic Association (PRISAA) National Games.

She clocked 39 minutes and 26.9 seconds to prevail over Soccsksargen’s Leedy Erika Villamonte (45:26.2) and Ara Tang (46:03.0) at the Bicol University track and field stadium.

“I’m happy to win,” the 25-year-old graduate of BS Education major in Physical Education at the University of San Carlos in Cebu City said.

“My goal is to break three records, but I only made one,” added Torregosa, who won the 5,000m in 18:32.3 last Monday. She eclipsed the 18:35.3 record of Cordillera Administrative Region’s Floredeliza Donos set in Manila (2010).

Torregosa also topped the 3,000m event in 10:31.2, beating teammate Cherry Andrin (11:09.3) and CAR’s Angel Mae Saysay (11:18.5) on Tuesday.

“I’m glad that I was able to duplicate my three-gold performance last year,” said Torregosa, who also dominated the 1,500m, 5,000m, and 10,000m in Zamboanga City.