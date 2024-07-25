Aguilar visits Las Piñas evacuees

At least 500 people in Las Piñas City displaced by flooding caused by heavy rains and typhoon “Carina” were being assisted by city officials.

This comes as Vice Mayor April Aguilar visited evacuation centers in four barangays, accompanied by the head of the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, Alejandro dela Merced.

The barangays visited were Manuyo Dos, Pulanlupa Dos, Elias Aldana and Manuyo Uno which is in line with the local government’s provision of shelter, food and medical assistance to those affected.

More than 130 families were in evacuation centers, according to the DRRMO. Some residents had already returned home.

Aguilar said the city was monitoring the situation and coordinating with other agencies for disaster response and recovery.