AFP launches 'extensive' HADR ops post-Carina

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) on Thursday launched extensive Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations in regions affected by the onslaught of Super Typhoon Carina which enhanced the southwest monsoon (habagat).

AFP Public Affairs chief Col. Xerxes Trinidad said the military has deployed nine search, rescue, and retrieval (SRR) teams from the 2nd Infantry Division (2ID) and five from the Joint Task Force National Capital Region (JTF-NCR).

The Philippine Army’s 525th Engineer “Forerunner” Battalion activated its Combat Engineer Regiment's two light Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) teams, comprising 52 personnel, to provide continued assistance to residents in Metro Manila areas swamped by heavy flooding.

These teams were deployed with their four military trucks and four rubber boats, to conduct rescue operations for stranded residents.

Army spokesperson Col. Louie Dema-ala said their rescue teams, in close cooperation with national government agencies, local government units, and other responders, have already saved persons with disabilities, the elderly, and families who were trapped in flooded areas of Quezon City and Malabon City.

The Philippine Air Force had rescued at least 48 individuals trapped in floodwaters in Barangay Doña Imelda, Quezon City.

Rescued residents were safely transported to the Barangay Evacuation Center using a PAF M35 truck.

PAF spokesperson Col. Maria Consuela Castillo said they remain “on high alert, ready to provide further assistance as needed while the country continues to recover from the typhoon’s impact.”

The Philippine Navy deployed its personnel from its Civil Military Operations Group, Naval Task Group-National Capital Region, Philippine Marine Corps, and Naval Combat Engineering Brigade to assist in the evacuation and transportation of stranded and injured individuals.

Navy spokesperson Commander John Pierce Alcos said they have started distributing food donations as inclement weather persists.

The 4th Marine Brigade also conducted mobile patrol and manpower assistance in a clearing of a creek in Ilocos Norte.

Alcos said other naval units in Cavite and Manila; Navy Reserve Center-Western Mindanao; and Naval Forces Northern Luzon's Joint Task Group 14 (JTG14) Sagip, including the Disaster Relief and Response Teams (DRRTs) of the Fleet Support Group, Naval Air Wing, Littoral Combat Force, Sealift Amphibious Force, and Offshore Combat Force, are on standby aboard their respective headquarters to provide necessary support to LGUs.

As of Thursday, the NavaI Installation Facility-National Capital Region (NIF-NCR) Search, Rescue, and Relief Team rescued 10 affected residents of Sta. Lucia, Pasig City while the Naval Reserve Command (NRC) and Philippine Fleet SRR teams remained ready to assist.

“The Philippine Navy remains on alert as Typhoon Carina and the intensified Southwest monsoon continues to affect the country,” said Alcos.

“The different naval forces are prepared to deploy additional assets and personnel in the ongoing rescue and relief operations,” he added.