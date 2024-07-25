6.6-M workers benefit from TUPAD Program

The Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE) on Thursday said it has assisted millions of workers through various programs aimed at providing jobs, livelihood, and social protection.

About 6.6-million workers benefited from the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Displaced/Disadvantaged Workers program, while 221,637 received livelihood packages through the department’s Integrated Livelihood Program, the agency said.

To help workers access affordable goods, the department partnered with other agencies to set up 112 Kadiwa ng Pangulo para sa Manggagawa sites nationwide, generating P27.4 million in sales.

The department also expanded benefits for workers with disabilities, providing rehabilitation services to more than 1,000 people. Additionally, 429,133 workers received compensation benefits totaling P2.812 billion.

The agency vowed to continue improving social protection for all Filipino workers as outlined in the Philippine Labor and Employment Plan 2024-2028.

For its “Katulong at Gabay sa Manggagawang May Kapansanan” or KaGaBay Project, 1,073 PWRDs were provided with various rehabilitation services to help them reintegrate into the economic mainstream through skills training, placement assistance or entrepreneurial training and assistance in setting up a micro-enterprise or home-based business.

Moreover, under its Employees’ Compensation Program, 429,133 beneficiaries were provided various compensation benefits amounting to P2.812 billion in cooperation with GSIS and SSS, from July 2022 to September 2023.