4 regions on ‘code blue’ after ‘Carina’ onslaught — DOH

The Department of Health (DOH) declared “code blue” alert over Ilocos Region, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, and Metro Manila due to the effects of the Super Typhoon Carina and the enhanced southwest monsoon or habagat.

“We have three regions that have raised code blue alert... Metro Manila regional office, which means even all DOH hospitals are considered on blue alert, the same with Ilocos and Calabarzon,” DOH Secretary Herbosa said in a mix of English and Filipino during an emergency command conference.

“And Central Luzon is also under Code Blue,” Herbosa added.

Under “code blue,” 50 percent of all hospital personnel shall report for duty in the facility to render medical and other services.

It is also raised to initiate coordination between dispatch teams, experts, and other emergency response agencies.

“Code blue” gives a go-ahead signal for planning support for affected regions during a long-term emergency and activates the department’s Incident Command System.

On Wednesday, the DOH declared “code white” in Metro Manila.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said at least 13 people have been reported dead, two injured, and two missing as of Wednesday night.

About 189,014 families or 910,536 individuals were affected by the massive flooding and heavy rainfall.