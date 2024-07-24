USAID, city gov’t upskill CdO students on digital finance

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — City officials and the US Agency for International Development (USAID) teamed up Tuesday to boost digital skills among local entrepreneurs and business students.

The GCash Masterclass on Digital Democracy aimed to equip micro, small and medium enterprise owners and business administration students with digital tools to enhance their operations.

The workshop was a joint initiative of GCash, USAID, Startup Village and the city government.

City departments involved included the Oro-Trade and Investment Promotions Center, City Planning and Development Office, City Information Office and City Management Information Systems and Innovations Department.

The Department of Trade and Industry’s Misamis Oriental office and the Department of Information and Communications Technology’s Region 10 office also participated.

City Administrator Roy Hilario Raagas, representing Mayor Rolando Uy, Oro-TIPC Head John Asuncion, DTI Misamis Oriental OIC Provincial Director Jesse Abear, and USAID Strengthening Private Enterprise for the Digital Economy (SPEED) Project Representative Bea Parungo attended the event.

A digital MSME is a business that uses digital technology to streamline operations and reach customers, including through websites, mobile apps, digital marketing and e-commerce platforms.