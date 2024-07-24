U.S. Secret Service director resigns

WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) — US Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle resigned on Tuesday, a day after acknowledging that the agency had failed in its mission to prevent an assassination attempt against Donald Trump.

Cheatle was facing bipartisan calls to step down after a 20-year-old gunman wounded the former Republican president and current White House candidate at a 13 July campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

“It is overdue, she should have done this at least a week ago,” Mike Johnson, the Republican Speaker of the House of Representatives, told reporters. “I’m happy to see that she has heeded the call of both Republicans and Democrats.”

President Joe Biden thanked Cheatle for her nearly three decades in the Secret Service and said she had “selflessly dedicated and risked her life to protect our nation throughout her career.”

“We all know what happened that day can never happen again,” Biden said in a statement. He said he would appoint a new director soon.

Democrat and Republican lawmakers demanded Kimberly Cheatle’s resignation.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said that Secret Service deputy director Ronald Rowe, a 24-year veteran of the agency, would serve as acting director until a replacement is named for Cheatle.

Reacting to her resignation, Trump wrote on Truth Social: “The Biden/Harris Administration did not properly protect me, and I was forced to take a bullet for Democracy. It was my great honor to do so!”

Cheatle appeared before a congressional committee on Monday and said the attack on Trump represented “the most significant operational failure of the Secret Service in decades” — a reference to the 1981 shooting of Ronald Reagan.

Both Republicans and Democrats called on Cheatle to resign during the tense House hearing.

She drew the ire of lawmakers from both parties by refusing to provide specific details about the attack, citing the existence of multiple active investigations.