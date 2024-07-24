WORLD

US, Canada jets intercept China, Russia planes near Alaska

(FILES) This file photograph shows a F-16 fighter jet during the Ukrainian President's official visit to inspect F-16 fighter jets, after Belgium committed to deliver 30 of them to help Kyiv battle Russia's invasion, at Melsbroek military airport on May 28, 2024. Slovakia has received its first two US-made F-16 fighter jets, which the government on July 23, 2024 said would "significantly" boost the NATO and EU member's defence capabilities.
(FILES) This file photograph shows a F-16 fighter jet during the Ukrainian President's official visit to inspect F-16 fighter jets, after Belgium committed to deliver 30 of them to help Kyiv battle Russia's invasion, at Melsbroek military airport on May 28, 2024. Slovakia has received its first two US-made F-16 fighter jets, which the government on July 23, 2024 said would "significantly" boost the NATO and EU member's defence capabilities. SIMON WOHLFAHRT / AFP

American and Canadian warplanes intercepted two Russian and two Chinese bombers in international airspace near the state of Alaska on Wednesday, the joint US-Canadian North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) said.

"NORAD detected, tracked, and intercepted two Russian TU-95 and two PRC H-6 military aircraft operating in the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone," it said.

The zone is a perimeter in which air traffic is monitored beyond the border of national airspace to provide additional reaction time in case of hostile actions.

Intercepts of Russian aircraft -- in which they are contacted visually or electronically by US or Canadian planes -- are relatively common in the area.

"Fighter jets from the United States and Canada conducted the intercept," NORAD said, adding that the bombers "remained in international airspace and did not enter American or Canadian sovereign airspace," and that their activity "is not seen as a threat."

Source: AFP

