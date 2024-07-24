UAAP unveils Season 87 theme, logo

Host University of the Philippines has come up with a fitting logo for the University Athletic Association of the Philippines’ (UAAP) Season 87 that best represents the spirit of “cooperation and partnership” among participating schools.

The State University unveiled the logo called “Hands In Huddle” inspired by the Season 87 theme: “Stronger, Better, Together,” exhorting member schools to constantly look forward, be relevant, and achieve collective greatness by working together.

It is a circular, colorful logo with hands and dots that catch the first attention. A closer look reveals that the hands — in the colors of the eight UAAP universities — also contain stylized human figures, making up a team of diverse schools working as a team.

The season’s theme is prominent on the right side of the logo, with a colorful image of 87 in the word “STRONGER.”

“The clenched fist in the UP Fighting Maroons team logo has transformed into an open hand that reaches out to everyone in a spirit of cooperation and partnership,” UP Office for Athletics and Sports Development (UP OASD) director Dolriech “Bo” Perasol explained.

“It says the best way to be strong, productive, and relevant is to encourage participation from everyone, be it as a league, as a community, or as a nation.”

Arranged circularly with the host school at the top, the other member schools are in an order that follows their hosting sequence for upcoming UAAP seasons.

“Host school UP, with its colors, maroon and green, is at the top and invites the league, the community, the general public, and the country to come together and do great things as one. When we work as a team, in and out of sports, we can reach great heights and accomplish much,” Perasol added.

UAAP Season 87 begins with the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments which will be ushered in by the traditional opening ceremony on 7 September.

“This year’s opening ceremony will bring to life the season theme of ‘Stronger, Better, Together.’ Hopefully, it will inspire us all to take the message expressed by the season logo, which is strength in unity, to heart,” the UP OASD head said.