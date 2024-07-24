Typhoon Carina Claims Two Lives in Angeles City

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga — Two people died in Angeles City on Wednesday morning after their house collapsed due to soil erosion caused by heavy rains from Super Typhoon Carina, disaster authorities said.

The victims, a mother and her child, were trapped in the rubble of their home in Purok 5B, Barangay Pampang. They were rushed to Rafael Lazatin Memorial Hospital but were declared dead on arrival.

The father, on the other hand survived the collapse and is currently receiving medical attention at the same hospital.

The city government has ordered the immediate evacuation of families residing near creeks and rivers, with 39 families (130 individuals) already relocated to the city's main evacuation center in Barangay Mining.

Earlier, the government also suspended work in government offices and classes at all levels in Central Luzon, Calabarzon, and Metro Manila due to the ongoing threat of the typhoon.