‘Twas indeed a bold, brave move

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr’s. bold directive to ban Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs), without doubt, stood out among other pronouncements during his third State of the Nation Address Monday, eliciting a rare standing ovation from the appreciative gallery. This moment highlighted not only the gravity of the issue but also the collective agreement on the need for decisive action.

POGOs are online gambling companies that operate in the Philippines but cater primarily to foreign customers, particularly from China. These operators boomed during the previous administration, contributing significant revenue to the economy. However, the influx of POGOs brought with it a slew of problems, ranging from economic dependency and regulatory challenges to social issues and criminal activities.

The presence of POGOs has been a double-edged sword for the Philippines. On one hand, they provided substantial tax revenue and employment opportunities. On the other, they became synonymous with illegal activities, such as money laundering, prostitution, and human trafficking. The social costs began to outweigh the economic benefits, leading to growing public discontent and calls for action.

In his address, President Marcos Jr. made it clear that the time for leniency was over. “The Philippines will no longer be a haven for illicit activities disguised as business ventures,” he declared, his voice resonating with determination. The directive to ban POGOs was met with a standing ovation, a rare show of unanimous approval in the often-polarized political arena.

Several key reasons underpin President Marcos Jr.’s decision to ban POGOs.

The proliferation of crimes associated with POGOs has been alarming. Reports of kidnappings, extortion, and even murders linked to these operators have increased, straining the country’s law enforcement agencies.

Despite the initial economic boost, the long-term sustainability of relying on POGOs has been questioned. Regulatory lapses and the difficulty in monitoring these operators have created loopholes that are often exploited, resulting in lost revenue and increased corruption.

The negative social implications of POGOs, including the exploitation of workers, the rise in vice activities, and the disruption of local communities, have become more apparent. The moral and social fabric of the nation has been under strain, with many arguing that the economic benefits do not justify these costs.

The presence of POGOs has also strained relations with China, which has been vocal about its opposition to online gambling targeting its citizens. By addressing this issue, Marcos Jr. aims to mend diplomatic ties and align the Philippines with broader international norms and regulations.

The standing ovation from the gallery signified widespread support for the ban, reflecting the public’s frustration with the unchecked growth of POGOs. This decisive move is likely to bolster Marcos Jr.’s political standing, presenting him as a leader willing to tackle difficult issues head-on.

Critics, however, warn of the potential economic fallout. The government will need to find alternative sources of revenue and employment for those affected by the closure of POGOs. Additionally, there is concern about the potential for illegal gambling activities to go underground, complicating enforcement efforts.

In the aftermath of the announcement, the government must develop a comprehensive strategy to mitigate the economic impact and ensure a smooth transition.

These include: Identifying and investing in alternative sectors to replace the revenue and employment generated by POGOs; enhancing the capabilities of law enforcement agencies to crack down on illegal activities that may arise from the ban; implementing programs to support workers displaced by the closure of POGOs and integrating them into other industries; and working with international partners to ensure that the ban on POGOs is enforced and that similar illicit activities do not find another foothold in the country.

While the path ahead may be fraught with challenges, the President’s bold move signals a commitment to safeguarding the nation’s economic integrity, social fabric, and international standing.

He, definitely, has set a precedent for future governance and highlighted the importance of prioritizing the nation’s long term well-being over short term gains.

DAILY TRIBUNE’s SoNA theme this year hit the nail right on the head. ‘Twas indeed a Bold, Brave, Move!