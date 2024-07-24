Tequila factory explosion kills five

GUADALAJARA, Mexico (AFP) — An explosion at a factory producing Jose Cuervo tequila in Mexico killed five people Tuesday, local authorities said.

“So far the deaths of five people are confirmed, workers of the company,” the civil protection unit in the western state of Jalisco said in a statement.

Two others were injured, one seriously, the statement added.

It was not yet known what caused the blast in Tequila municipality, with the company saying it happened during maintenance work.

It impacted four containers with a capacity of 219,000 liters each, two of which collapsed, said Victor Hugo Roldan, state director of civil protection.

“The Jalisco Institute of Forensic Sciences is already here to do their expert report,” he told journalists.