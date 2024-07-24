Swift assistance sought amid ‘devastation’

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Wednesday ordered government agencies to swiftly assist those affected by typhoon “Carina” and the southwest monsoon as heavy rains and flooding inundated parts of the country, including the capital.

"I have instructed all concerned agencies to provide swift assistance to all those affected by typhoon ‘Carina’ and the enhanced Southwest Monsoon," Marcos said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The President will hold a briefing with the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council to assess the situation and ensure adequate support.

He added that the national government has prepositioned about P2.88 billion in aid nationwide as “Carina,” which is expected to intensify, moves toward Taiwan.

Over the past week, about P3.15 million has been provided to some 770,000 people affected by the monsoon in the Visayas and Mindanao regions, he said.

“Carina” was expected to reach peak strength before making landfall in northern Taiwan late Wednesday.

It will then cross the island and exit the Philippine area of responsibility Wednesday night or early Thursday. The typhoon is expected to make a final landfall in southeastern China on Thursday.

Meantime, Malacañang suspended government offices and classes at all levels in Metro Manila, Central Luzon and CALABARZON on 25 July, due to the onslaught of typhoon “Carina.”

In an advisory sent to Palace reporters on Wednesday, the Office of the Executive Secretary said the aforementioned regions have been hard hit by torrential monsoon rains that set off flashfloods and landslides, prompting evacuations, rescue and relief operations.

"In view of the continuous rainfall brought about by the Southwest Monsoon and yyphoon ‘Carina’ and to aid in the rescue, recovery, relief and rehabilitation efforts of the government and the private sector, work in government offices and classes at all levels in Regions III, IV-A and the National Capital Region are hereby suspended on 25 July 2024," the advisory read.

"However, those agencies whose functions involve the delivery of basic and health services, preparedness/response to disasters and calamities, and/or the performance of other vital services shall continue with their operations and render the necessary services," the advisory added.

Malacañang said the suspension of work for private companies and offices is left to the discretion of their respective heads.