SUDDEN-DEATH VICTORY: Tamayo fashions out dramatic finish, leads JPGT champs

DAVAO CITY — Brittany Tamayo salvaged a par on the 18th hole to secure the Girls’ 10-12 division over Kimberly Barroquillo on Wednesday in the ICTSI Junior Mindanao Series I at the Apo Golf and Country Club course.

It was a masterful recovery for Tamayo who blew a three-stroke lead and allowed herself to be dragged to an extra hole.

“I was very happy that I won the playoff,” said Tamayo of her second career sudden death victory.

“I had a chance for a birdie in the playoff but three-putted because I was too nervous. I need to improve my short game and stay focused.”

She is expected to gun for a back-to-back triumph next week in the Mindanao Series 2 at South Pacific.

Davelyn Dy from Cebu finished third with an 87 for a total of 176, edging out Kelsey Bernardino, who shot an 89, in the countback.

In the boys’ 10-12 category, Jared Saban dominated with a remarkable 78, which included a birdie on the 17th, matching Tamayo’s 19-over total of 163. He finished 16 strokes ahead of cousin Laurence Saban, who scored an 88 for a 179 total.

Fresh from their Junior World Championships stints, Tamayo and Jared Saban gained a strong start for their Match Play finals bids at The Country Club from 1-4 October.

In other categories, James Benedict Rolida and Denise Eliana Mendoza won the Boys’ and Girls’ 8-9 titles, respectively; while AJ Wacan and Johanna Uyking maintained their leads in the 13-15 category; and Davao’s Aldrien Gialon caught up with Rainier Tagwalan in the boys’ 16-18 class.

The tourney is the first stage of the four-stage Mindanao series sponsored by ICTSI and organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc.

Mendoza, a Cebu Learning Center student who dominated the Bacolod series, competed to sharpen her skills and gain exposure at various championship courses.

In the boys’ 16-18 class, Gialon birdied two of the last six holes, salvaging a second straight 78 and tying with Tagwalan at 156.

Adrian Bisera remained in striking distance at 158 despite an 81. While Gialon finished strong, Tagwalan wavered with bogeys on Nos. 4 and 8, setting the stage for a thrilling duel in the final 36 holes.