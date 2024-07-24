SM Supermalls celebrates Phl Environment Month with eco-initiatives

Throughout June, SM Supermalls launched a series of eco-conscious initiatives in celebration of Philippine Environment Month. This coincided with notable global events such as World Bicycle Day on 3 June, World Environment Day on 5 June, and World Oceans Day on 8 June.

Pedaling for the planet

World Bike Day launched with SM Supermalls' ongoing Bike-Friendly program, initially introduced for safe transportation during the pandemic. Featuring over 6,500 designated bike parking slots nationwide—both indoor and outdoor—SM Supermalls promotes sustainable urban mobility and encourages a healthy, eco-friendly commute.

Staunch partner in green initiatives

To advance environmental education, SM City Masinag hosted the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR)'s Loop Forward exhibit and learning sessions. These initiatives aim to empower mallgoers with knowledge and tools to contribute effectively to waste management efforts.

Embracing a waste-free future

A significant milestone was marked with the introduction of SM Prime's #SMWasteFreeFuture campaign. This initiative aims to achieve substantial waste reduction through efficient segregation practices. By advocating the "Recyclable, Disposable, and Compostable" (RDC) system, SM Prime aims to divert more waste from landfills and promote a circular economy.

SM Prime held a series of learning modules for employees and tenants on proper waste disposal before the official launch. The pilot launch was held in SM Mall of Asia, followed by a rollout across all SM malls.

Cleaning up our coasts with the DENR

SM Cares partnered with the DENR for another successful Coastal Cleanup drive. With the help of volunteers and employees, more than 15,000 kilograms of trash were collected from coastlines nationwide.

SM Prime's approach to sustainability includes various efforts beyond individual initiatives. It aims for a greener future by promoting alternative transportation, responsible waste management, and active environmental preservation. Through community empowerment and eco-friendly practices, SM Prime seeks to create a sustainable future for generations ahead.