SM foot traffic reaches 4M daily

SM Supermalls has reported an increase in foot traffic, reaching an average of above 4 million daily visitors in the first quarter, up from 3.3 million in the same period last year.

This steady growth highlights SM’s commitment to enriching the mall experience with diverse and engaging activities that cater to evolving consumer preferences.

According to SM Supermalls president Steven T. Tan, “The increase in foot traffic reflects our steadfast commitment to meeting the daily needs and wants of our customers. Our malls serve as dynamic hubs that blend modern retail services with vibrant entrepreneurial environments.”

Through its integrated property developments, SM has transformed its malls into destinations offering immersive experiences tailored to every member of the Filipino family.

Amid a shift towards discretionary spending, Filipino consumers increasingly visit malls for leisure and dining experiences. Food tenants now constitute 30 percent of mall spaces leased, up from 10 percent a decade ago while non-food tenants including entertainment now occupy 50 percent. Other service-related tenants complement the diverse offerings.

The Space & Time Cube+ at S Maison is the first-ever immersive art museum in the Philippines.

Recent innovations include the Space & Time Cube+ at S Maison, an immersive art museum featuring 20 themed attractions such as LED tunnels and holographic displays, exemplifying SM’s commitment to blending art with entertainment.

Good for stanning

SM Supermalls also provides a platform in support of fandoms, whether you stan your favorite K-pop group, anime, and artists. SM is excited to support these communities and be the go-to place for these celebrations of fan gatherings of all ages and backgrounds.

One of the places fans can express themselves is the newly launched Cosplay City at SM City Fairview. It’s a hub for the community where they can be creative and be immersed in this multiple district spot filled with toy exhibits and anime themed zones wrapped with that Tokyo City vibe for Instagram-worthy posts.

Over 500 cosplayers from Metro Manila excitedly gather at SM City Fairview to check out the Cosplay City.

Additionally, SM Mall of Asia’s flagship Game Park, launched in November 2023, offers a 1,947 square meter indoor entertainment complex with amenities like a bowling alley, basketball court, e-darts, and an indoor archery range, catering to diverse interests.