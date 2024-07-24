Senators laud Marcos’ ‘comprehensive’ SONA 2024

Several senators lauded President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s "strong" stance on the West Philippine Sea issue and declaration of banning Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) in the country in his third State of the Nation Address (SONA).

Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero said Marcos’ speech was “honest, truthful and comprehensive.”

“Highlights for me were first 10 mins devoted to rice, agriculture and food security; the WPS and POGO ban,” I believe it also coincided with my speech this morning when he focused on fast-tracking health, education, employment, and transportation as well as easing Filipinos’ burdens),”

Escudero noted that the President’s pronouncements during his SONA “proved he listens and cares for the Filipino.”

Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada said he is “more than satisfied” with the President’s SONA.

“I am grateful to the President for recognizing the Senate’s swift action in concurring to his presidential proclamations granting amnesty to former rebels and we eagerly look forward to its effective implementation which will pave the way for lasting peace and reconciliation,” Estrada told reporters.

Estrada commended Marcos’ firm stance on defending the country’s territorial and sovereign rights in the WPS.

“His unwavering commitment provides strong assurance in protecting our national interests and sovereignty. Atin ang (We own the) West Philippine Sea,”

He also lauded Marcos for his decisive actions against the negative impacts of the POGO industry in the country.

“I fully support his decision to ban POGOs. This decisive action, prompted by the negative impacts of POGO operations, is crucial for maintaining social order and safeguarding the welfare of our citizens,” he added.

Marcos’ bold move

Further, Senator Loren Legarda expressed her continued support for the government’s efforts to fight human trafficking as she lauded Marcos’ announcement on banning POGOs.

“The proliferation of POGOs in the country has escalated concerns over human trafficking, various criminal activities, and significant national security risks,” she said.

Legarda emphasized that Marcos’ bold move to ban all POGO operations in the country “sends a clear message—our nation will not tolerate fake citizenship, human trafficking, torture, money laundering, and other crimes associated with POGOs.”

While POGOs have created jobs, Legarda stressed these cannot justify the illegal activities “hidden beneath their facade of employment opportunities and economic contributions.”

“Recent probes have revealed alarming instances of human trafficking associated with POGO operations,” she added.

In another statement on Tuesday, Senator Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito Marcos' decision to ban POGOs is an indication that the government does not tolerate illegalities.

Ejercito urged the government to put a clear plan in place to support those affected and ease the transition.

He also lauded Marcos for his strong stance on the WPS.

“I am pleased that President Marcos and I share the same stance: focusing on establishing a credible defense posture to protect our interests,” he added.

Ejercito hoped Marcos’ would also pay attention to infrastructure and energy.

“The President did not mention key projects like the Mindanao Railway, the PNR South Long-Haul Project, and new power plants. These initiatives are vital for ensuring that the Philippines remains competitive with its ASEAN neighbors and for driving economic growth to improve our global standing,” he said.

“Nevertheless, I look forward to collaborating with President Marcos to achieve our common goals and address our country’s current challenges,” he added.

Thoughtfully articulated SONA

For her part, Senator Nancy Binay said Marcos’ SONA was “concise, forward-looking, and thoughtfully articulated.”

“We can say that the highlight of the President's SONA is the banning of POGOs, and reiterating our strong stance on our rights in the WPS. When it comes to universal health, although we still want to achieve more, what we have started in expanding the medical program was good news [and] I do appreciate the President's mention of 'experiential tourism' given the vast array of adventures we can offer the global market,” Binay said.

However, she said Marcos’ should have deeply discussed his policies for the country’s housing backlogs.

“As to us in the Senate, we took note of the President's executive agenda, and we shall act decisively on necessary measures to fulfill these objectives—para sa Pilipinas at para sa Pilipino (for the country and the Filipino),” said Binay.

Senator Grace Poe gave Marcos a 99.8 out of 100 percent grade for delivering a “comprehensive” SONA this year.

“Para sakin maganda, dahil komprehensibo hindi lang kung ano ang plano kundi anong nagawa at higit sa lahat—hindi tayo nagmukhang duwag (For me it was good, because it was comprehensive not only on what his plans are but also on accomlishments and most specially, we did not look coward),” Poe said.

Senator Manuel “Lito” Lapid said he would fully support Marcos’ declaration of his policies during his SONA.

“The headways of the various programs reported by PBBM give us hope for a better future and at the same time challenge us to do our part to ensure that we achieve the goals of these programs,” Lapid said.

POGOs are numbered

Senator Joel Villanueva warned that POGOs’ illegal activities “are numbered.”

“We thank the President for heeding the people's voices, for carefully analyzing sound data, and for concluding that POGO has no rightful place in our society,” he said.

By approving for a POGO ban in the Philippines, Villanueva said Marcos did not disappoint his countrymen.

“We agree with the President's statement that ‘evil triumphs when good men do nothing.’ Thus, we continue to call for the prohibition not only of POGOs but all forms of online gambling in the country,” he added.

Villanueva likewise urged the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) to promptly enforce the President's directive on banning offshore gaming operations.

Meanwhile, PAGCOR chairperson Alejandro Tengco said he would “definitely” comply with Marcos instruction to ban POGOs in the country.

Tengco said he was not surprised by Marcos’s stance on banning POGOs in the country.

“I supposed we have to start the process. We cannot just do it by the end of the year, there will be a process. Most especially, marami ‘dun may mga legal na naghahanap buhay (many of them were just legally working),” Tengco told reporters.