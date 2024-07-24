Quezon City churches open doors for ‘Carina’ evacuees

Roman Catholic Diocese of Cubao Bishop Honesto Ongtioco on Wednesday directed priests in Quezon City to open their parishes to residents displaces by incessant rains and floods brought about by Supertyphoon Carina.

The relentless rain has triggered flooding in Metro Manila and some provinces in Luzon, prompting local governments to evacuate residents, including nearly 30,000 individuals in Quezon City as of Wednesday afternoon.

The local government of Quezon City has so far designated over 150 evacuation centers in its 82 barangays.

Meanwhile, the Diocese of Cubao reported that some of its churches have already opened their doors to those affected by the flooding:

• Holy Family Parish - Roxas

• Our Lady of Pentecost Parish

• Immaculate Conception Parish - GSIS Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish - Proj. 8

• Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish - Cubao

• Holy Family Parish - GSIS Village

• Our Lady of Fatima Parish

• Resurrection of Our Lord Parish

• Diocesan Shrine of Jesus, the Divine Word - Christ the King Mission Seminary

• Minor Basilica and National Shrine of Our Lady of Mount Carmel