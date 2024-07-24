Preventive treatment for leptospirosis available for free

The local government of Manila’s City Health Office is offering free preventive treatment for leptospirosis at health centers and hospitals amid flooding concerns.

Residents can get the treatment at six health centers: Tondo Foreshore, Tondo, District 3 Operations Center, Belmonte, Rosario Reyes and Lacson.

Six hospitals are also providing the service: Gat Andres Bonifacio Medical Center, Ospital ng Tondo, Justice Jose Abad Santos General Hospital, Ospital ng Sampaloc, Ospital ng Maynila Medical Center and Sta. Ana Hospital.