POGO ban a big step vs trafficking – IACAT

The Justice Department’s Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT) has applauded President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s decision to ban Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs), believing it will significantly disrupt human trafficking networks in the country.

In a statement, IACAT said, “We commend the President for acknowledging the severe threat posed by POGOs to our nation’s security and sovereignty. This ban is a crucial step in protecting our citizens, especially vulnerable women and children, from exploitation and abuse.”

POGOs have been linked to serious allegations including money laundering, prostitution, and cyber scams, all associated with human trafficking.

IACAT described the ban as a major advance in combating human trafficking, which it called a plague that preys on the vulnerable.

“IACAT has been at the forefront of the fight against human trafficking and has witnessed the dark side of the POGO industry,” the council noted.

It said that POGOs have become “breeding grounds for transnational organized crime, serving as safe havens for human traffickers and other criminal syndicates.”

The council added that the influx of foreign workers under false promises of high-paying jobs has made the Philippines a prime target for these criminal networks.

Following President Marcos’s announcement, IACAT pledged to ramp up efforts to dismantle human trafficking networks and collaborate with other government and law enforcement agencies to ensure the effective enforcement of the ban.