Phl, U.S. Navy chiefs mull enhanced maritime collab

The Philippine Navy is mulling enhanced maritime engagements and collaborations with its counterparts from the United States Navy in the coming months.

This comes as Philippine Navy Flag Officer in Command Vice Admiral Toribio Adaci Jr., is set to meet with the United States Chief of Naval Operations, Admiral Lisa Franchetti on 26 July.

Franchetti and her delegation will be visiting the Philippine Navy headquarters in Naval Station Jose Andrada in Roxas Boulevard, Malate, Manila "for high-level interactions" with their Filipino counterparts.

Navy spokesperson John Pierce Alcos said Adaci and Franchetti are set to discuss maritime security, joint exercises, maritime domain awareness, and future partnership opportunities for both navies.

Alcos said the interaction between the two navies is aimed at strengthening Philippines-US naval ties as well as enhancing their capability development and interoperability.

“The Philippine Navy remains grateful for the US Navy's continuous support and cooperation through high-level interactions to develop greater understanding and information sharing between the two forces,” Alcos said.