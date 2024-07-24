PETA issues urgent animal advisory for Carina

Metro Manila — With heavy rains and winds expected from Typhoon Carina, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals Asia (PETA) is offering important advice for ensuring the safety of animal companions:

If at all avoidable, never leave your animals behind to fend for themselves when evacuating.

Never tie animals up or leave them caged or confined in any way, as they will be trapped and unable to flee rising floodwaters.

If your house has a second floor, ensure that animals have access so that they can escape rising flood waters.

If you're able to evacuate with animals, place small animals in secure cages and keep dogs leashed. Frightening sounds and unfamiliar surroundings may make them bolt. Take water and food bowls, your animals' favorite toys or blankets, a towel, and enough food for at least a week.

Watch for other animals in need, including strays and animals who have been left behind by neighbors.

In cases of emergency, in which an animal's life is in immediate danger, call PETA's emergency rescue line at 0999 888 PETA (7382).