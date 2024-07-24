PBBM's 'bloodless' drug war, 'more effective, humane' — lawmaker

The "bloodless" anti-illegal drug campaign of the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has drawn support from a senior lawmaker, who sees it as "more effective" and above all, "humane."

According to Surigao del Norte Rep. Ace Barbers, the chairperson of the House Committee on Dangerous Drugs, the current fight against illegal drugs put an end to the abuses committed by the anti-drug law enforcers, who were then given license to kill.

"[They] acted in the past as accusers, judges, and executioners of suspected drug traffickers, addicts, and users," said Barbers on Wednesday, referring to the police.

“The anti-drug campaign in the past was like a 'pitik bulag' that created many orphaned families, whose children or relatives who are drug suspects were not brought under the law and justice."

Barbers was referring to the brutal war on drugs of Marcos predecessor, Rodrigo Duterte, whose campaign killed at least 7,000 people, based on the government's data.

Local and international human rights organizations, however, estimated that the death toll exceeded 30,000, affecting predominantly low-income families and communities.

Marcos has openly expressed in shifting the country's anti-drug campaign into community-based treatment, rehabilitation, and reintegration—a stark contrast to Duterte's bloody tactic.

In his State of the Nation Address on Monday, Marcos announced that the "bloodless" fight against illicit drugs will be kept under his watch.

Marcos highlighted that his administration has netted the biggest drug haul in Philippine history at P44 billion worth of illegal drugs. Over 97,000 drug suspects also have been arrested, he added.

“Our bloodless war on dangerous drugs adheres and will continue to adhere, to the established ‘8 Es’ of an effective anti-illegal drugs strategy. Extermination was never one of them,” Marcos said in his speech.

Barbers said that his panel is already initiating efforts to amend Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, to "refine further and identify its flaws and loopholes, to effectively carry out the government’s anti-drug campaign, particularly against protectors, coddlers, and financiers."

At the recently concluded Philippine Drug Policy and Law Reform Summit, organized by the United Nations Joint Programme on Human Rights earlier this month, the Department of Justice, Dangerous Drugs Board, and National Police Commission expressed their utmost support to overhauling RA 9165.

Key officials of the said agencies are keen on pushing for drug policy reforms that are human rights- and public health-centered.

Further, they posit addressing drug dependency does not necessitate a brutal response and must be addressed with "empathy."