Noel Cabangon at Centerplay Concert series

The July edition of City of Dreams Manila’s CenterPlay Concert Series puts the spotlight on OPM (Original Pilipino Music) icon Noel Cabangon in a one-night-only live concert on 31 July at 9 p.m.

The seasoned multi-awarded folk singer-songwriter from La Union known for his heartfelt soothing voice and mastery of guitar chords has been the top-of-mind legend when it comes to songs that reflect Filipino society, culture and heritage. He is well-known for timeless records such as “Kanlungan”, which was written by a former Buklod bandmate, among others. His rendition of the song “Kahit Maputi Na Ang Buhok Ko” won him Awit Awards’ Best Performance by a Male Recording Artist, and his other awards include Best Song Written for Movie / TV/ Stage Play award for “Ang Buhay Nga Naman” and Best World Recording for “Binibini.”

“Noel Cabangon Live at CenterPlay” follows the successful sold-out concert shows staged monthly at the circular stage at City of Dreams Manila’s main gaming floor. OPM icons previously featured at CenterPlay’s Concert Series include: Neocolours, Jinky Vidal, Yeng Constatntino, Raymond Lauchengco, Janno Gibbs, Rey Valera, Ice Seguerra, “Soul Siren” Nina and The CompanY. The upcoming concert also showcases the Highschool Playlist band and other DJs who perform alternately from 8 pm to 1:30 am.

Guests can reserve a seat or a table with consumables starting at P2,500, comprising of bar snacks, burgers, fries, and beverages. VIP couch seats for a party of eight at P20,000 and VIP Small Tables for a group of four at P10,000 are also available, inclusive of consumables.