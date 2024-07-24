New Pasig city hall cost urged slashed

A local contractor is questioning the P9.6 billion price tag for a new city hall complex proposed by Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto.

Curlee Discaya, president of St. Gerrard Construction General Contractor and Development Corporation, urged Sotto in an open letter to cut the project cost by two-thirds.

Discaya, who also heads the St. Gerrard Charity Foundation, said the money could be better spent on health care, education and other social services.

“The fund for what I say is the greater need of Pasigueños for health care, children’s education and economic assistance will not be an obstacle to your dream of a fancy project, because even a third of the P9.6-billion is enough to finish the modern and still magnificent new city hall complex,” Discaya said.

He argued that the estimated cost of P209,197 per square meter for the 46,000-square-meter complex is excessive.

“Everyone who builds large buildings, whether architects or engineers, knows that the cost of construction does not exceed P70,000 per square meter even if the materials are of high quality and luxurious,” Discaya said.