NCR under State of Calamity

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. on Wednesday permitted all local chief executives in Metro Manila to declare a State of Calamity within their jurisdictions as continued heavy rains caused serious flooding in parts of the region.

“It's up to the local communities to decide because they know best, they know best what they need,” Marcos said.

The President noted the declaration of a state of calamity allows local government units to access additional disaster funds from the national government, which is separate from their respective emergency funds.

“Kasi nauubos na 'yung kanilang emergency na reserved, kukuha sila sa national (Because the emergency funds that they reserved is depleting, they have to get from the national). So, that's what we're working on now),” he added.

In a situation briefing with Marcos and other concerned agencies, Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos Jr. recommended the declaration of a state of calamity in the region amid the massive flooding in many areas.

“Because of what is happening, Mr. President, lalo na sa Metro Manila, ang rekomendasyon po namin po rito baka puwedeng mai-declare po natin ang state of calamity ang Metro Manila. 'Yun po ang napag-usapan namin kanina (especially in Metro Manila, we recommended that we may need to declraer state of calamity. That’s what we have discussed earlier),” Abalos said.

In a resolution of Wednesday, the Metro Manila Council (MMC) approved the state of calamity in the capital region due to the inclement weather brought by Typhoon Carina and the southwest monsoon.

The MMC approved the resolution during its meeting, presided by Abalos and San Juan Mayor Francis Zamora, at the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) headquarters in Pasig City on Wednesday afternoon.

“There is a motion to declare Metro Manila under the state of calamity by Mayor Francis Zamora and [MMDA] Chairman Don [Artes],” Abalos said.

“The motion is now approved. Metro Manila is now under a state of calamity,” he added.

Meanwhile, Marcos instructed member agencies of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) to sustain the government standard procedures in disaster response as well as promptly identify those critical and isolated areas affected by Typhoon “Carina” and the Southwest Monsoon (Habagat).

Marcos tasked the Department of Social Welfare and Development to collaborate closely with the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) in prioritizing the needs of residents in these critical and isolated areas.

The DSWD said it has P2.6 billion worth of stockpile and standby funds for the calamity-affected regions.

Marcos ordered DSWD to constantly adjust the prepositioning of stockpiles to ensure that the needs of the affected population are met.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) hoisted a red rainfall warning in Metro Manila, Rizal, Bataan, Pampanga, Bulacan, Cavite, Zambales, Tarlac, Laguna, Batangas, and a portion of Quezon.