NCR placed under state of calamity

The Metro Manila Council (MMC) and the Department of the Interior and Local Government have officially declared a state of calamity in the National Capital Region.

The declaration was made by DILG Secretary Benhur Abalos during an MMC meeting at the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) office. The meeting was attended by MMC President and San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora, as well as other national and local government officials.

"There's a motion to declare Metro Manila in a State of Calamity by Mayor Francis Zamora, seconded by Chairman Don Artes and supported by Mayor Lani Cayetano. The motion is hereby approved," Abalos announced.

Mayor Zamora explained that the State of Calamity was declared for the entire Metro Manila due to the ongoing effects of Typhoon Carina, which continues to cause widespread flooding in various areas of Metro Manila and other regions.

Earlier, the DILG and the MMC had recommended the declaration during a situation briefing with President Marcos and other government officials.

When Metro Manila is under a state of calamity, it means the area is experiencing severe impacts from a natural or man-made disaster. This declaration allows the local government to release calamity funds to address the emergency and control the pricing of basic commodities to prevent exploitation.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) can recommend this status to the President, or a local government unit can declare it based on damage assessments. Measures under a state of calamity include the appropriation of funds, price freezes on essential goods, and granting no-interest loans to affected individuals.

In the past, the Philippines has declared a state of calamity several times. For instance, President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo declared states of calamity after Super Typhoon Durian (Reming) in 2006 and following Typhoon Ketsana (Ondoy) and Super Typhoon Parma (Pepeng) in 2009. In 2011, Tropical Storm Washi (Sendong) led President Benigno Aquino III to declare a state of calamity, which he also did for Super Typhoon Bopha (Pablo) in 2012 and Super Typhoon Haiyan (Yolanda) in 2013.

In 2015, Typhoon Melor (Nona) prompted another declaration by President Aquino. The COVID-19 pandemic led President Rodrigo Duterte to declare a state of calamity in March 2020, which was extended several times. Most recently, the African swine fever outbreak in 2021 led President Duterte to declare a state of calamity.