Munimuni delivers heartfelt, emotional message in ‘Alegorya’

Going back to where it all started — UP Diliman, the OPM band Munimuni serenaded their fans with a soulful delivery of their songs in their latest album, Alegorya, in their concert last Saturday at the UP Theater in Quezon City.

With the theme #HindiItoAngTunayNaMundo, the indie folk band performed a combination of their trademark slow, emotionful song and a bit of energetic, rock hits.

Characterized by its slow instrumental, the concert kicked off with “Ako Lang Ba,” a song from the Alegorya album.

After the first song, Adj Jiao, the guitarist and vocalist of Munimuni, teased the fans that they would experience a rollercoaster of emotions through the night.

“Ang lungkot ng umpisa ‘no? Marami tayong pagdadaanan at matagal tayong magkakasama ngayong gabi (It is such a sad start. We have gone through a lot together),” Jiao said, as he drew the laughter from the crowd.

Donning their all-white outfits, indie singers Clara Benin, Keiko Necesario, Sofia Abrogar and Barbie Almalbis also shared the stage with Munimuni as they performed soulful songs from the latest album.

During the earlier years of the band, Benin also collaborated with Munimuni for the song, “Solomon.”

John Owen Castro, the band’s flutist, held back his tears as he shared the back story with the song, “Tupa,” saying that it summarizes the goal of the band and the reason why they all started.

“Our goal is to share our hope with God. ‘Yun yung pinaka foundation ng bond namin ng banda (Our foundation as a band),” Castro said.

The flutist added that “Tupa” is heavily inspired by the Psalm 23 and John 10 books.

Munimuni performed “Tupa” with Almalbis.

The three-hour concert peaked with the group’s performance of “Marilag,” a song that is part of their Simula album.

As the song ended, the audience gave Munimuni a standing ovation as they turned on their flashlights from their mobile devices.

Alegorya is composed of 12 songs, headlined by the track “Respeto.”

Munimuni is a quintet group composed of Adj Jiao (guitar, vocals), John Owen Castro (flute, vocals), Josh Tumaliuan (drums), Jolo Ferrer (bass) and Ben Ayes (guitar).