Metro Manila price freeze takes effect

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) imposed a price freeze on basic commodities following a declaration of a State of Calamity by the Metro Manila Council on Monday due to the effects of twin typhoons “Carina” and “Butchoy,” as well as the southwest monsoon that pummeled the whole of the National Capital Region (NCR).

This price control includes essential goods such as rice, corn, bread, fresh vegetables, root crops, pork, beef, poultry, eggs, milk, coffee, sugar, cooking oil, salt, laundry soap, detergent, firewood, charcoal, candles, and certain medicines classified as essential by the Department of Health.

“The price freeze, effective immediately, aims to protect consumers from unjust price increases during this time of crisis,” Trade and Industry Secretary Fred Pascual said on Wednesday.

“We are committed to ensuring that basic goods remain affordable and accessible to all affected residents,” he added.

The price freeze is automatically in effect after the declaration of a state of calamity.

Monitoring continues

Pascual said the DTI is closely coordinating with its NCR regional office in NCR to monitor the situation and guarantee the availability of essential goods.

With this, Secretary Pascual issued a stern warning to businesses that may attempt to exploit the situation:

“We have activated our monitoring teams to strictly enforce the price freeze. Those found violating the law will face severe consequences, including imprisonment and substantial fines. We urge all establishments to comply with the price freeze and prioritize the well-being of our fellow citizens during this difficult time.”

“We understand the challenges faced by our kababayans in Metro Manila due to the typhoon. Rest assured that the DTI is working tirelessly to maintain price stability and safeguard the welfare of consumers,” Secretary Pascual reassured.

The DTI, in coordination with other relevant government agencies, will closely monitor the prices of these items to ensure compliance.

Consumers are encouraged to report any overpricing or violations to the DTI Consumer Care Hotline at 1-384 or email consumercare@dti.gov.ph.