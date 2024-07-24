Metro Manila declares state of calamity

Sprawling Metro Manila went under water on Wednesday following relentless rains brought by typhoon “Carina,” which were intensified by the southwest monsoon.

The powerful combination of these weather systems led to severe flooding across the 17 cities and municipalities of the National Capital Region.

As a result, the Metro Manila Council and the Department of the Interior and Local Government declared a state of calamity in the NCR.

The declaration was made by Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos during an MMC meeting held at the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) office.

The meeting was attended by MMC president and San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora and other national and local government officials.

“There is a motion to declare Metro Manila in a state of calamity by Mayor Zamora, seconded by MMDA chairman Don Artes and Mayor Lani Cayetano. The motion is hereby approved,” Abalos announced.

Zamora said the declaration was necessary due to Carina’s ongoing impact, which had caused extensive flooding across Metro Manila and other regions. The DILG and MMC had recommended the declaration during an earlier situation briefing with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and other officials.

The declaration allows affected local government units (LGUs) to access additional funds for calamity response and imposes a price freeze on basic goods.

President Marcos indicated that the decision to declare a state of calamity was left to local executives, who were most familiar with the situation on the ground.

“The declaration of a state of calamity allows them to access additional funds as their emergency resources are depleting,” the President said. “Local communities know best what they need.”

According to the MMDA, the heavy rains caused significant inundation, with floodwaters rising knee deep and, in some areas, even higher.

Sharon Gentalian, MMDA public information head, explained that while the agency’s pumping stations were operational and the drainage systems were not clogged, the sheer volume of rainfall over the past three days had overwhelmed the capacity of the drainage infrastructure.

Oliver Bales, a 45-year-old embroiderer, said he, his wife and teenage son had to swim to safety after their rented house in Barangay Bagbag, Novaliches went under water.

“We only had our clothes on when we fled,” said Bales, who took refuge in a covered basketball court at Kingspoint Subdivision, a middle-class enclave. It marked the second time the Bales family had to evacuate their home.

“When Ondoy struck, I had my son placed in a large shallow basin to escape the flood,” he recalled.

Among the key metropolitan areas affected were:

Manila — Floodwaters surged through various neighborhoods, disrupting daily life and causing significant damage. Streets and residential areas were submerged with water levels reaching knee deep in some locations. Hardest hit were Ermita, Malate, Tondo, Quiapo, Pandacan and Sta. Ana.

Mayor Honey Lacuna has coordinated with various agencies to manage the impact, including deploying rescue teams and providing temporary shelters for affected residents. Flood advisories have been issued, and local emergency services were working to assist those displaced by the floodwaters.

Several evacuation centers have been set up across Manila to accommodate residents forced to leave their homes due to the flooding.

The city has intensified its efforts to clear clogged drainage systems and improve water flow to mitigate further flooding. Maintenance crews have been working to address drainage issues exacerbated by the heavy rains.

Quezon City — Particularly hard-hit were areas like Barangay Pinhayan and Barangay Tandang Sora. Residents on Mapagmahal Street in Barangay Pinhayan had to wade through knee-deep water. Flooding was so severe that entire neighborhoods were submerged, impacting daily life and prompting emergency responses.

Valenzuela City — Barangay Karuhatan experienced significant flooding, with knee-deep waters affecting local transportation and daily activities. Other areas like Barangay Maysan and Barangay Malinta also saw substantial water accumulation, causing widespread disruption.

San Juan City — Mayor Francis Zamora reported that the city government had rescued 118 families, comprising 559 individuals, who were trapped in their homes due to flooding. The continuous torrential rains left many areas inundated, making rescue efforts crucial.

Las Piñas City — Mayor Imelda Aguilar said 26 families, totaling 103 individuals, were evacuated to Manuyo Elementary School after being trapped by the floods.

Marikina City — The city saw at least 945 families evacuated as the local government raised the third alarm due to the rising water level in the Marikina River. The flooding in various neighborhoods forced many residents to seek temporary shelters.

Caloocan City — Flooding on A. Mabini Avenue reached above the knee, disrupting jeepney and tricycle routes. Residents navigated through the floodwaters, which significantly affected transportation.