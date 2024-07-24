Marikina River at 3rd Alarm

As of 10:56 a.m. today, the Marikina River's water level has surged to 18.5 meters, exceeding the river's third alarm threshold. The rising waters have led to significant flooding, with several business establishments near the river now submerged.
Forced evacuations in the area are triggered once the 3rd alarm level is reached.
Residents of Marikina are urged to call the designated hotlines for assistance if they are affected by the flooding. Please refer to the photo below for the hotline numbers available to provide immediate support and guidance.