Marcos to gov't agencies: Provide swift assistance to 'Carina' victims

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. directed all relevant agencies on Wednesday to provide swift assistance to those impacted by Typhoon Carina and the southwest monsoon.

Marcos issued the directive through social media as heavy rain and flooding battered and inundated several parts of the country on Wednesday, including Metro Manila.

“I have instructed all concerned agencies to provide swift assistance to all those affected by Typhoon Carina and the enhanced Southwest Monsoon,” Marcos said in a post on X.

He also announced that he will hold a situation briefing with the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council in the morning to assess the current situation and ensure that all necessary support is provided promptly and effectively.