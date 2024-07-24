Marcos to gov't agencies: Provide swift assistance to 'Carina' victims

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. directed all relevant agencies on Wednesday to provide swift assistance to those impacted by Typhoon Carina and the southwest monsoon.
Marcos issued the directive through social media as heavy rain and flooding battered and inundated several parts of the country on Wednesday, including Metro Manila.
“I have instructed all concerned agencies to provide swift assistance to all those affected by Typhoon Carina and the enhanced Southwest Monsoon,” Marcos said in a post on X.
He also announced that he will hold a situation briefing with the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council in the morning to assess the current situation and ensure that all necessary support is provided promptly and effectively.
Marcos also said the national government has prepositioned approximately P2.88 billion worth of aid in various parts of the country as Typhoon Carina continues to batter the Philippines.
The government also provided approximately P3.15 million in assistance to around 770,000 individuals affected by the southwest monsoon in Visayas and Mindanao over the past week, Marcos said.
Carina is expected to intensify steadily and could reach its peak strength before making landfall in northern Taiwan on Wednesday afternoon or early evening.
The typhoon will traverse Taiwan’s mountainous regions and exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) by Wednesday night or early Thursday morning.
It will then make its final landfall in southeastern China on Thursday morning or early afternoon.