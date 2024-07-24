Marcos tells gov't agencies to help inaccessible areas hit by 'Carina'

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on Wednesday that the national government’s immediate focus is on reaching areas that remain inaccessible due to the effects of Typhoon Carina.

Speaking after an emergency meeting of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), Marcos said the national government is ready to assist LGUs that need additional funds following the onslaught of Typhoon Carina and the enhanced southwest monsoon.

"Our response so far has been good. I just told them to focus carefully on those areas that are presently isolated," Marcos told reporters in a media interview.

Marcos also instructed the concerned agencies to coordinate with local government officials to clear roads affected by landslides.

The President also told the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) to continue helping those impacted by the typhoon and to collaborate with the Office of Civil Defense.

"This is important because they have not eaten for days. So as soon as possible, we have to be ready to come in because they are our priority. These are critical situations," he said.

Declaring state of emergency up to Metro Manila Council

In the same media interview, Marcos said the decision to declare a state of calamity in Metro Manila due to widespread flooding will be left to local government units (LGUs).

"The only other main issue was the suggestion to place the entire Metro Manila under a State of Calamity because the flooding here is really severe," Marcos said.

"So, led by our (Department of Interior and Local Government) Secretary (Benhur Abalos), along with Mayor Zamora, who is the head of all the Metro Manila mayors, they will convene later after this to decide if a State of Calamity is necessary for the entire NCR," Marcos added.

The President emphasized that declaring a state of calamity is primarily a local prerogative, allowing LGUs to access additional funds for disaster response and recovery efforts.

While Metro Manila, CALABARZON, and Region III have been severely affected by the recent weather disturbances, Marcos clarified that determining if these areas constitute a national calamity is up to the LGUs themselves.

"It's up to them to decide," he said. "They know best what they need."