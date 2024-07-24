Manila declares state of calamity

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna declared a state of calamity in the city Wednesday as heavy rains brought by typhoon “Carina” and the southwest monsoon caused widespread flooding.

The city council approved the declaration during an emergency session, Vice Mayor Yul Servo said. The resolution allows the city to tap calamity funds for relief efforts.

“Ika-24 ng Hulyo, 2024, napagpatuloy ang ika-isang daan at apatnapu’t siyam na sesyon sa pamamagitan ng Zoom, kung saan inaprubahan ang resolusyong nagdedeklara ng State of Calamity sa Lungsod ng Maynila,” Servo said in a Facebook post.

Resolution No. 494 authorizes the use of calamity funds for “humanitarian support and disaster relief,” he added. The resolution also allows barangays to use the funds to assist typhoon victims in their areas.

Meantime, Lacuna suspended classes in all levels and work in city government offices, except for essential services, social services, health care and disaster response. She also led city officials on inspections of flood-prone areas and evacuation sites.

“While dripping wet and wading in floodwaters, Lacuna, in her live post of her visit to the flooded areas, constantly called on all Manilans to stay home unless it is highly urgent for them to go out, while showing the extent of such floods that hit the various parts of the city and rendered many streets totally impassable,” said the Manila local government unit.

The mayor also said the suspensions were based on the recommendation of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

“These suspensions are aimed at ensuring the safety of all city employees and residents amid the adverse weather conditions. So please, stay home. In the meantime, essential services will continue to operate to ensure that the needs of Manileños are met during this challenging time,” Lacuna said.

The Manila Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (MDRRMO), social welfare department, health department and city-run hospitals were activated to respond to the crisis. Police and fire departments assisted with evacuations.

Since midnight, Lacuna had been monitoring the situation in Manila and deployed all concerned units of the local government to conduct monitoring, rescue operations, emergency response, traffic control and cleanup operations.

In other developments, the Manila Traffic and Parking Bureau and the disaster office were tasked to monitor flooded areas, while the Department of Engineering and Public Works and the City Electrician’s Office checked for damaged electrical wirings, posts, structures and trees.

Those evacuated since Tuesday morning remained in evacuation centers, even as roving operations continued. All schools in the city were designated as temporary evacuation sites.

All hospitals in the city were on code white, with medications for prophylaxis against leptospirosis readily available.