Malolos bishops to churches: Open your doors to typhoon victims

Malolos Bishop Dennis Villarojo on Wednesday urged church leaders to open their doors to those who have been displaced by Supertyphoon “Carina.”

“Hinihikayat ko ang ating mga Parokya na buksan ang pinto ng mga simbahan, bisita at pasilidad kung saan maaaring lumikas ang mga nasalanta nating kababayan (I encourage our Parishes to open the doors of churches, visitors and facilities where our stricken countrymen can evacuate),” Villarojo said.

The bishop said the church’s Commission on Social Action is currently coordinating with different parishes to provide the necessary help to those in need.

“Gayundin naman, hinihikayat ko ang lahat ng mananampalataya na mag-abot ng kinakailangang tulong sa mga nasalanta na pinakamalapit sa inyong lugar (Likewise, I encourage all believers to extend the necessary help to the victims closest to your area),” Villarojo said.

“Ipagdasal din natin ang kaligtasan ng mga kasalukuyang rumeresponde sa sakuna mula sa pamahalaan at mga pribadong sektor (Let's also pray for the safety of the current disaster responders from the government and private sectors),” he added.

On Wednesday afternoon, “Carina” has strengthened into a supertyphoon as it about to make landfall over northern Taiwan.