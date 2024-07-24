Malacañang suspends classes, gov't work in NCR, 2 Luzon regions

Malacañang suspends government offices and classes at all levels in Metro Manila, Central Luzon, and Calabarzon tomorrow, 25 July, due to the onslaught of Typhoon Carina.
In an advisory posted on social media on Wednesday, the Office of the Executive Secretary said the above-mentioned regions have been hard hit by torrential monsoon rains that set off flashfloods and landslides, prompting evacuations, rescue, and relief operations.
"In view of the continuous rainfall brought about by the Southwest Monsoon and Typhoon Carina and to aid in the rescue, recovery, relief and rehabilitation efforts of the government and the private sector, work in government offices and classes at all levels in Regions III, IV-A and the National Capital Region are hereby suspended on 25 July 2024," the advisory read.
"However, those agencies whose functions involve the delivery of basic and health services, preparedness/response to disasters and calamities, and/or the performance of other vital services shall continue with their operations and render the necessary services," the advisory added.
Malacañang said the suspension of work for private companies and offices is left to the discretion of their respective heads.
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has directed prompt rescue and relief efforts for areas impacted by Typhoon Carina and the southwest monsoon. This instruction was given during a meeting with disaster relief officials on Wednesday.
State weather bureau PAGASA said Typhoon Carina had intensified into a super typhoon by Wednesday afternoon.
As of 4:00 p.m. on July 24, it was located 380 kilometers north of Itbayat, Batanes, with maximum sustained winds of 185 kilometers per hour and gusts reaching up to 230 kilometers per hour.