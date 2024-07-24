Malacañang suspends classes, gov't work in NCR, 2 Luzon regions

Malacañang suspends government offices and classes at all levels in Metro Manila, Central Luzon, and Calabarzon tomorrow, 25 July, due to the onslaught of Typhoon Carina.

In an advisory posted on social media on Wednesday, the Office of the Executive Secretary said the above-mentioned regions have been hard hit by torrential monsoon rains that set off flashfloods and landslides, prompting evacuations, rescue, and relief operations.

"In view of the continuous rainfall brought about by the Southwest Monsoon and Typhoon Carina and to aid in the rescue, recovery, relief and rehabilitation efforts of the government and the private sector, work in government offices and classes at all levels in Regions III, IV-A and the National Capital Region are hereby suspended on 25 July 2024," the advisory read.