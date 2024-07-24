Kamala Harris invigorates Democrats in swing state Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — the Democratic Party's decision to nominate Kamala Harris for president has reinvigorated its campaign in this critical battleground state, according to local activists.

Bill Leiner, a volunteer with the Democratic campaign in Allentown, expressed confidence in the party's prospects. "I believe we're going to have a blue landslide," he said. "People are energized."

President Joe Biden's recent announcement that he is withdrawing from the presidential race and endorsing Vice President Harris has been a major shift in US electoral history. In response, Leiner quickly changed his support from Biden to Harris. "The minute I heard Harris is going to be the person, I cut it off, and then kind of taped it up, and I got the first Harris sign in my town," he explained.

Leiner, a nurse, is optimistic about Harris's chances. He believes she is the right choice to face Republican nominee Donald Trump, particularly after Biden's poor debate performance in June. "She's going to carve him up," Leiner predicted.

However, not all Democrats are thrilled with the change. Jimmy Spang Jr., a 66-year-old retired security officer, had a personal connection with Biden, whom he affectionately called "Uncle Joe." Spang, who described Biden as a friend, was deeply upset by Biden's decision to step down.

"I'm upset... because this man did nothing wrong," Spang said, tearing up. Despite his disappointment, Spang remains committed to supporting the Democratic Party. "If Joe supports Kamala, I will support Kamala," he stated.

Both Leiner and Spang agree on one thing: they support Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro as Harris's running mate. Shapiro, elected in 2022, is seen as a strong candidate who can attract voters in Pennsylvania. "A 'Kamala and Josh' ticket is a 'marriage made in heaven,'" said Spang.

Even those not actively involved in local politics are excited about Harris's candidacy. J. Marc Rittle, executive director of the nonprofit New Bethany, said he is hopeful about the future. "I'm personally for Harris... I really believe that a Harris administration will get us far," Rittle said.

Source: AFP