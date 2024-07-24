Kalanggaman Island takes tourism break

The local government of Palompon, Leyte, has temporarily closed the picturesque Kalanggaman Island this week to allow the destination to recuperate from tourism activities.

The temporary closure began on 22 July and will last until 26 July, according to a social media update posted by the Palompon local government on Wednesday.

“The five-day activity is dedicated to the preservation and conservation of Kalanggaman Island’s pristine ecosystems. This initiative provides a crucial break from regular tourist activities, allowing the island’s natural environment to recover from the impacts of tourism,” the local government said in its advisory.

The “island holiday” aligns with sustainable travel practices, urging visitors to be more conscious of their impact on the delicate environment. The measure is a proactive step towards fostering a sustainable relationship between tourism and the environment, ensuring that Kalanggaman Island remains a breathtaking paradise for generations to come.

During the five-day temporary closure, a clean-up drive and facility rehabilitation will be conducted by participants and volunteers from the local government, various government agencies, and the private sector.

“Participants are encouraged to engage in eco-friendly activities and adopt responsible stewardship of natural resources. As part of their commitment, volunteers are required to conduct cleaning activities around the island, reinforcing the movement’s focus on eco-tourism,” the advisory added.

Kalanggaman Island is located between Cebu and Leyte provinces and can be reached by boat in about 45 minutes from Palompon town and by boat in about two hours from Malapascua Island in Cebu. It is one of the top tourist destinations in the Eastern Visayas region.

The island derived its name from “langgam,” the Bisayan word for bird, because of its bird-like shape when viewed from above due to the long sandbar on both ends of the island.

The picturesque, postcard-perfect view of the island, endowed with powder-white sand and crystal-clear waters ideal for relaxation, swimming, snorkeling, and scuba diving, is one of the frequently visited sites of cruise ships that make port calls in Eastern Visayas.