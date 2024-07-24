JGFP, Arroyo throw support to triumphant Malixi

On the heels of her biggest international success yet, Rianne Malixi is getting more and more support from the private sector.

The 17-year-old Filipino golf hotshot, who just won the US Girls Junior Championship via record margin, has been promised financial backing from the country’s top jungolf patrons.

After all, they have seen her rise from age-group play through the years.

Former congressman and jungolf godfather Mikey Arroyo as well as Junior Golf Foundation of the Philippines president Oliver Gans pledged cash support for Malixi as she trains and competes in high-level tournaments.

Malixi, who already got the corporate backing from Skyflakes, recently flew to Finland from the United States to compete in the European Ladies Amateurs.

She has lined up several tournaments just before formally signing up with Duke University this November.

“She is a national sports treasure and is well deserving of all our help” said Arroyo, who encourage stakeholders to pour their support on Malixi as well as other deserving Filipino golfers.

“Rianne has represented the JGFP since she was nine years old in various tournaments overseas and has always made us proud,” Gan said.

“With this victory, Rianne ushers in a new era in golf and is now the face of our new heroes and heroines that will inspire our next generation of junior golfers.”

Malixi dominated American Asterisk Talley 8-and-7 in the final round of the 75th US Girls Junior Championship in Tarzania, California. That win margin has only been recorded twice before, the last one in 1987.

In stroke play, the World No. 19 was 14-under-par in twenty-nine holes and was bogey-free with 14 birdies overall.