House suspends sessions, hearings

Work in the House of Representatives, including session and committee hearings, was suspended on Wednesday due to heavy rainfall and flooding brought on by Typhoon Carina and the southwest monsoon (Habagat).

Sessions in the House was also suspended on Tuesday owing to the inclement weather.

Meanwhile, classes at all levels in both public and private schools and all government works in the National Capital Region were also suspended by Malacañang via Memorandum Circular 57.

However, agencies with vital services, such as basic and health services delivery, preparedness, or response to disasters and calamities, will continue operations and services.

Meanwhile, work suspension for companies in the private sector has been left to the discretion of the management.

A red rainfall warning was also raised over Metro Manila, Rizal, and Bataan by the state weather bureau PAGASA due to intensified "Carina" and enhanced southwest monsoon.

The heavy rains caused eight inches (gutter-deep) to 45 inches (above chest) flood in various parts of Manila, including España and Araneta in Quezon City.

"Carina" is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility Wednesday night or Thursday morning, according to PAGASA.