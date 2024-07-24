‘Forged by Nature’ Royal Troon’s Open

The last major of the year, The Open Championship at Royal Troon, proved why links golf is still revered by the golfing world. As the huge signages at Royal Troon stated during Open week, the course is “Forged by Nature.”

Royal Troon was the shortest of all the major venues this year at 7,385 yards. In comparison, The Masters plays at 7,555, Valhalla (PGA Championship) was 7,609 yards long, and The US Open at Pinehurst #2 played 7,548 yards.

Aside from length, diabolical greens were the primary defense of the US majors. Royal Troon stands as the only major where weather played a crucial role this year. I don’t remember any majors where players hit drivers and 3 woods into par 3s.

At the 230-yard par 3 17th on Saturday, leaders Shane Lowry and Daniel Brown both had to hit driver. These professionals aren’t short hitters, averaging over 300 yards with the big stick. But against Royal Troon’s wind that could eat up 60 yards off your shots, they were no match.

Even at Troon’s signature “Postage Stamp” eighth hole, pros were hitting 8-irons. That hole plays just over 100 yards, 120 at the longest. Professionals hit their 8-irons around 180 yards these days. Such were the conditions at Troon, something most of us aren’t used to, but it is how golf was meant to be played.

Xander Schauffele eventually won the 152nd Open Championships after a sublime final round. Royal Troon is described as a course with “a tale of two nines”. This refers to Troon’s relatively scorable front nine and testing back nine.

On final round Sunday however, Xander played the back brilliantly, making 4 birdies on the more difficult inward half. Actually, Schauffele started the final round slow. While everyone was making birdies at the front nine, Xander just kept making pars. He didn’t make a birdie until the par 5 sixth hole.

The final round started with Billy Horschel at the lead at -4, and a bunch of players at -3 including Schauffele. Early on, people started making birdies, with lead changes and ties at the top constantly moving the needle. With birdies on the 6th and 7th though, Schauffele joined the leaders and never looked back.

Schauffele’s final round 6-under 65 looked effortless. He barely missed a shot, avoided trouble well and when he did get into a difficult spot at the 11th, he escaped with a brilliant shot out of the deep stuff and converted the birdie putt. Xander was simply firing on all cylinders and was unbeatable on Sunday.

Rianne’s feat

Closer to home and in even more dominant display of flawless golf, 17-year-old Rianne Malixi captured the US Girl’s Junior Championship in record fashion. The 36-hole final only needed 29 holes as Malixi triumphed 8-and-7 over Asterisk Talley. Rianne gunned down 14 birdies during the final and dominated her opponent with consistent driving, stellar wedge play and sublime putting.

Malixi’s win was made sweeter as she came close last year, finishing runner-up in the same event. Rianne was on a mission this year and saved her best for the final day. In the opening 18 holes, Malixi was 2-up after 9 holes but made a scorching 5-hole win run from the 10th to go 7-up by the 14th hole.

She finished the morning 18 holes 6-up. On resumption of play for the afternoon 18 holes, Rianne kept the pedal down eventually going 8-up with just 7 holes to play. Rianne’s win assures her of various spots at prestigious tournaments including the US Amateur, US Open and Augusta Women’s Amateur next year.

The incoming Duke freshman surely has a very bright future ahead and the Philippines has another potential major champion in the future. Well done, Rianne Malixi!