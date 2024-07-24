Flooding closes parts of NLEX, thousands stranded

Thousands of motorists were stranded Wednesday morning after the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) management closed several sections of the expressway due to severe flooding.

NLEX announced that northbound lanes from Balintawak to Marilao, the northbound entry at Meycauayan, southbound lanes from Meycauayan to Balintawak, the NLEX connector C3, and the España entry ramps were all closed to all types of vehicles since Wednesday morning.

“We got stranded here in Plaridel NLEX as they were no longer allowing motorists going to Manila due to severe flash floods,” said Lt. Reynald Ramos, one of the thousands of motorists affected. Ramos was traveling from Vigan to Manila.

In Bataan, Governor Joet S. Garcia suspended classes for three consecutive days starting Monday to ensure the safety of students amid severe flooding in various areas of the province. Garcia also suspended office work at the provincial capitol, except for rescue office personnel.

“Our Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council is continuously prepared and monitoring to respond to the needs of our residents who may be in danger due to the bad weather,” Garcia said.

“Let’s take this opportunity to pray, prepare, and follow safety measures to avoid accidents and harm. Please exercise extreme caution,” he added.

Some of the flooded areas in Bataan included Barangay Cataning and Almacen in Hermosa, the Roman highway in front of Vista Mall, Balanga City Plaza and Duale in Limay town.