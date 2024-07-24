DOLE issues work suspension guidelines

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) on Wednesday issued work suspension guidelines to guide employers and workers on the pay rules during suspension of work during weather disturbances.

In Labor Advisory No. 17-22, DOLE reiterated that employers in the private sector may suspend work in order to ensure the safety and health of their employees during weather disturbances and similar occurrences.

The Labor department also reminded employers that if an employee didn’t work, the worker is not entitled to regular pay “except when there is a favorable company policy, practice, or collective bargaining agreement granting payment of wages on the said day or when the employee is allowed to utilize his/her accrued leave credits.”

If worked, the employee is entitled to full regular pay provided that he/she has rendered work for not less than six hours.

If less than six hours of work, the employee shall only be entitled to the proportionate amount of the regular pay, without prejudice to existing company policy or practice more beneficial to the employee.

“To alleviate the plight of employees during weather disturbances and similar occurrences, employers may provide extra incentives or benefits to employees who reported to work on the said days,” DOLE noted.

Meanwhile, employees who fail or refuse to work by reason of imminent danger resulting from weather disturbances and similar occurrences shall not be subject to any administrative sanction.

Earlier, Malacañang suspended work in government offices and classes at all levels in Metro Manila due to the effects of southwest monsoon (habagat) and Typhoon “Carina.”