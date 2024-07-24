DOH releases medicine, water to those affected by flood

The Department of Health (DOH) on Wednesday announced that it has released and prepositioned medicines and WASH (water, sanitation, and hygiene) logistics for those affected by floods brought about by Supertyphoon “Carina.”

In his update to President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., DOH Health Secretary Ted Herbosa assured that all DOH hospitals are operational.

However, San Lorenzo Ruiz General Hospital in Malabon and Tondo Medical Center have been affected by flood waters on their ground floor.

“We have also deployed Health Emergency Response Teams to evaluate the health needs of people in evacuation centers,” Herbosa added.

The Metro Manila Council on Wednesday declared a state of calamity in the capital region due to the onslaught of Supertyphoon “Carina” and the southwest monsoon or “habagat.”