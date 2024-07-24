DOH declares ‘code white’ amid continuous rains

The Department of Health (DOH) on Wednesday declared “code white alert” in all its Centers for Health Development nationwide due to inclement weather and flooding brought about by the Southwest Monsoon strengthened by Tropical Storm “Carina.”

According to DOH, the health units shall conduct proactive monitoring and reporting of any untoward health incidents via the DOH Health Emergency Management Bureau (HEMB) integrated information system linked to the HEMB Operations Center.

It also reminded the public of the health risk of leptospirosis due to floodwaters.

Leptospirosis can be caught by wading through floodwaters or handling soil/mud/dirt after a flood, with or without visible wounds, through exposed skin.

Symptoms can take as long as one month to appear, there are antibiotics available for prevention.

Thus, it is advised to consult the nearest doctor or health center within 24 hours after wading through floodwaters or touching soil/mud/dirt after a flood.

"Mas mabuti pong umiwas sa baha at putik para makaiwas magka-lepto. Sa mga kailangangang lumusong, gumamit ng bota hanggang tuhod (It’s better to stay away from floodwaters and mud to prevent catching leptospirosis. Use knee-high boots when coming down to floodwaters),” DOH Secretary Ted Herbosa.

“Hugasan agad ang katawan ng malinis na tubig at sabon pagkatapos. Kumonsulta agad sa doktor, wag maging kampante kasi matagal lumabas ang sintomas (Immediatel wash your body with a clean water. Consult with a doctor right away and don’t get too comfortable because the symptoms don’t immediately appear),” Herbosa added.

Leptospirosis cases

The DOH observed that as of Morbidity Week 28 (13 July), the total number of leptospirosis cases stands at 1,258.

In the six weeks before 13 July, leptospirosis cases have been on a downtrend—from 175 cases last 2 to 15 June, to 154 cases last 16 to 29 June to 111 cases last 30 June to 13 July.

The DOH, however, noted that case counts may still rise due to late reports, and especially with recent weather events like the enhanced Southwest Monsoon.

The following regions had increases in Leptospirosis cases from 2 June to 13 July: Zamboanga Peninsula, Caraga, Soccskargen, Western Visayas, Mimaropa, Eastern Visayas, and Northern Mindanao.

A total of 133 deaths have already been recorded due to leptospirosis as of 13 July.

Symptoms

Leptospirosis is a bacterial infection transmitted by many animals, such as rodents and other vermin.

Waste products such as urine and feces of an infected animal, especially rats, contaminate the soil, water, and vegetation.

Leptospirosis is a zoonotic disease (affecting both animals and humans) caused by the Leptospira bacterium found in contaminated water or soil.

Leptospira bacteria can enter the body through breaks in the skin, or through the eyes, nose and mouth.

Infected animal urine like those from infected rats can mix with flood water, which then comes into contact with people wading through or playing in it.

Without treatment, leptospirosis in people can lead to kidney damage, meningitis (inflammation of the membrane around the brain and spinal cord), liver failure, trouble breathing, and even death.

Leptospirosis symptoms include fever, vomiting, nausea, muscle pain, and headache.

Some cases have distinct pain in the calf muscles, and reddish eyes. Severe cases may have jaundice (yellowish body discoloration), dark-colored urine, light-colored stool, low urine output, and severe headache. Many of these symptoms can be mistaken for other diseases; some people have no symptoms.

It generally takes two to 30 days to get sick after having contact with the bacteria that cause leptospirosis. Therefore, people must consult doctors immediately after being exposed to (wading or playing in) flood waters as there is a preventive antibiotic prescription.