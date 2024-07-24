DHSUD mobilizes regional shelter clusters

The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) has mobilized its regional shelter clusters to address the shelter needs arising from the effects of tropical cyclone “Carina.”

DHSUD Secretary Jose Rizalino Acuzar ordered the activation to ensure the readiness of cluster teams to respond swiftly to the shelter needs in affected areas.

“In times like these, we must always be ready to help our affected fellow citizens. Our assistance must be immediate,” Acuzar emphasized.

Following a memorandum issued by Undersecretary for Disaster Response Randy Escolango on Monday, DHSUD’s offices in Regions 1, 2, 3, 4B, 6, 7, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, the Cordillera Administrative Region and the National Capital Region were directed to activate their shelter clusters immediately.

This action was in response to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council’s Memorandum No. 157 s. 2024.

The directive came after the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration reported heavy rainfall in Metro Manila, Region 3, and parts of Regions 1, 2, 4A, 4B and 5, which could potentially lead to flooding and landslides.

The DHSUD regional offices were instructed to closely monitor their respective areas and facilitate emergency response and humanitarian assistance as needed. Regional directors were also required to coordinate with shelter cluster members within their regions and convene them using all available means.

“We need to ensure that affected families have adequate resources and safe shelter. Our regional offices will lead in the consolidation of validated reports from the ground to enable us to take appropriate actions. Secretary Acuzar emphasized that DHSUD must meet the needs of affected families promptly,” Undersecretary Escolango said.

To ensure real-time reporting and appropriate actions, the regional directors were directed to submit daily situational reports.