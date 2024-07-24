Dammam OFW seeks repatriation

An overseas Filipino worker (OFW) is seeking help from the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) to return home after losing his job and facing immigration issues in Saudi Arabia.

The worker, identified only as “Justine,” narrated that he was hired in 2021 by Cone In, a burger and fries company under Al Rajih Company in Riyadh. The company closed a month after he started.

“But since we were hired under Al Rajih, we were redeployed to their subsidiary companies,” he told the DAILY TRIBUNE’s digital program Usapang OFW.

His work permit and iqama — or official identification document — expired this year, and the company stopped paying benefits. Justine said he was then transferred to Sugar Cake Company in Dammam, where his contract ended in May.

“The company is willing to pay for our tickets and we were told to secure our exit visa. I tried to get an exit visa in DMW Al Khobar but unfortunately, after three weeks, I did not secure the documents, as they said, my documents have discrepancies as the location was flawed,” he said.

Justine said he is running out of money and faces the risk of being an undocumented worker, adding that the company is unwilling to pay penalties for his expired permits.

Labor Attaché Hector Cruz Jr. of the DMW in Al Khobar confirmed that Justine’s documents had issues but said the office would refile a request to Saudi authorities.