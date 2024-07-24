DA, DoST collab to boost local milkfish production

The Department of Agriculture (DA) and the Department of Science and Technology (DoST) are set to seal an agreement aimed at enhancing the production of the local milkfish hatchery industry.

Under the agreement, the DoST Metals Industry Research and Development Center (MIRDC), DA’s National Fisheries Research and Development Institute (NFRDI), and the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources - National Fisheries Development Center (BFAR-NFDC) will be developing the “HATCH project,” which stands for Heat-Assisted Temperature Control and Monitoring System for Hatchery Management of Milkfish—a cost-effective, reliable heating system seen maintaining an optimal water temperature in broodstock tanks during cold months.

According to NFRDI executive director Lilian Garcia, milkfish production in the country is affected by seasonal variations and colder months per se, which results in lower or no egg production by the milkfish broodstock.

“This poses a challenge for hatcheries, as they incur operational costs without generating output,” Dr. Garcia said.

The proposed design of the project involves a Recirculating Aquaculture System equipped with a heat pump and an electric heater, with automation systems for water quality monitoring.

“This R&D intervention aims to create a conducive breeding environment for milkfish broodstock by maintaining optimum water quality in tank-based facilities,” Dr. Garcia added.

In a statement, NFRDI said the HATCH project, which has a budget of P5 million from the DoST-Grants-In-Aid, will be implemented by BFAR-NFDC in Dagupan City for 18 months, from January this year to June next year.

“The project is expected to benefit the aquaculture industry in the Philippines, consumers of milkfish and metals, engineering, and allied industry involved in aquaculture,” their statement read.

“Economically, it will create job opportunities and contribute to local employment; enhance the productivity output and profit of milkfish hatcheries; and contribute to technological advancement within the aquaculture industry,” it added.

The three agencies are set to forge a Memorandum of Agreement at the Titanium Auditorium, DoST-MIRDC Compound in

Bicutan, Taguig City.